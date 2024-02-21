Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest set for Louder Than Life festival

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.
The festival is one of a handful of dates Mötley Crüe has on the schedule this year, including appearances at Welcome to Rockville in May and Milwaukee's Summerfest in June. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.
Priest, whose new album Invincible Shield drops March 8, will kick off a U.S. tour on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete schedule can be found at judaspriest.com.
