Mötley Crüe film 'The Dirt' headed to theaters for one night only

(L-R) Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Netflix's 2019 film The Dirt, about rockers Mötley Crüe, is headed for the big screen.

The band announced that the film will be hitting theaters for the very first time, with a one-night-only screening happening at Regal Cinemas nationwide on June 27. Prior to the screening, theatergoers will be treated to a never-before-seen Q&A video with members of the band.

But that's not all. The screening will also include the very first big-screen showing of the band's 1986 documentary, Mötley Crüe: Uncensored, which includes clips from two never-before-seen videos, "Take Me to the Top" and "Public Enemy #1," along with 25 minutes of uncensored behind-the-scenes footage.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now.

The Dirt, based on Neil Strauss' 2001 book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, starred Colson Baker aka mgk as Tommy Lee; Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx; Daniel Webber as Vince Neil; and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars.

Mötley Crüe is set to launch The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The tour celebrates both the band’s 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their 2005-06 Carnival of Sins tour.

A complete list of dates can be found at Motley.com.

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