Mötley Crüe to be joined by Carrie Underwood for 'American Idol' finale performance

Mötley Crüe will be joined by Carrie Underwood for their performance on the upcoming season finale of American Idol.

The former American Idol winner is a noted rock fan and previously covered the Crüe song "Home Sweet Home" to be used as the show's season 8 farewell song.

While that means they'll probably be playing "Home Sweet Home" together, we're holding out hope for a mash-up called "Jesus, Take the Feel(good)."

The American Idol finale will air May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

As previously reported, the episode will also feature performance from Shinedown, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, among others.

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