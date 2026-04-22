Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Utica.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'MFWB'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Emmett Watson (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- London Jacobson (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Principal Harris (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Discovery Channel Documentary Series, Historical Recreations

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jefferson Davis (lead, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Invidia'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Young Ivy (day player, female, 13-15)

--- Young Mars (day player, female, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Queen of Crownstone'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Wealthy Residents (background / extra, all genders, 18+)

--- Highschool Students (background / extra, all genders, 18-25)

--- Gala Ballroom Guests (background / extra, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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"Work Hard" - Satirical Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Secretary (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Manager #1 (lead, male, 47-65)

- Roles pay up to: $1,225

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Dinner With Strangers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jim Townsend (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Michael Richardson (supporting, male, 50-70)

--- Ellenor Richardson (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Lord, Give Me A Sign'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ali (lead, all genders, 20-40)

--- B (lead, all genders, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

--- Tony (lead, male, 21-48)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'M.A.D.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Damien (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The King's Daughter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 26-32)

--- Chris (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Hull (lead, male, 55-65)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.