Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Savannah.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Augusta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Augusta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Price of a Dream'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Janiah (lead, female, 20-34)

--- Rissa (supporting, female, 20-34)

- Casting locations: Augusta

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'FeTTy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Riah (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Mason's Left Hand Man (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Hermez (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Augusta

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Beowyn'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Beowyn (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Lucien (lead, male, 18-20)

--- Dagon (lead, male, 20-30)

- Casting locations: Augusta

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'His Father's House'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charles (supporting, male, 68+)

--- Young Mark (supporting, male, 7-10)

--- Dr. Thacker (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Roles pay up to: $1,774.14

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Sinners Buffet'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mike (supporting, male, 36+)

--- Pastor Martin (lead, male, 40+)

--- Christine (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

"The Lost Healer" - a fantasy feature film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Marksman (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Captain Malryn (supporting, male, 32-45)

--- King Ardan (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Summer of Your Life'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Hot Leading Man (real people, male, 25-31)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.