Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Ladybugz' Pilot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Fiona The Secretary (supporting, female, 22-29)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1880's National Guardsmen (background / extra, male, 18-49)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'A Dangerous Man's Love'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Chloe Hayes (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Damon Kane (lead, male, 26-30)

- Roles pay up to: CA$2,500

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'GS' A24 CHINATOWN SERIES

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asian College Kids (lead, 23-35)

--- Golfer (lead, male, 23-55)

--- BG TO PORTRAY ASIAN BODYGUARD - FILMING MULTIPLE DAYS APRIL/MAY (lead, male, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Falling for the Underground King'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Dean (lead, male, 22-35)

--- Nora (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $5,600

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cupertino,' Lawyer Types

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background to Portray Lawyers (background / extra, 18-65)

- Casting locations: Kearny, NJ; North Arlington, NJ; Lyndhurst, NJ; Newark, NJ; Belleville, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Large Intimidating Criminals, Tent. Work May 6 & 7 ( Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY; The Bronx, NY; Staten Island, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Woods' TV Show

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kids Ages 6-15, Summer Camp Kids (1970s Time Period) (background / extra, all genders, 6-15)

--- 1970s Upstate Town Pedestrians (lead, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Newburgh, NY; Beacon, NY; New Windsor, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Ghost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Scantily Clad Prisoners (background / extra, all genders, 18-55)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I Dream of Pizza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Roberto (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Miles (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $17,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.