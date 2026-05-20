Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Buffalo, Confidential TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Stabbers (background / extra, male, 30-50)

--- Muggers (lead, female, 30-50)

--- To portray: Very tall mountain men & woman types. Must be able to work local to NYC. Thx! (lead, female, male, 30-70)

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Netflix's 'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Political Office Aides/Staffers (background / extra, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $176

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; West Long Branch, NJ; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ; Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Breed'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Brooke Calder (lead, female, 25-39)

--- Derek Hale (supporting, male, 27-36)

--- Claire (lead, female, 24-37)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting locations: Auditions: May 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'How to Wreck My Bully's Heart'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Angela (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Dexter (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Camilla (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Minivan'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- College Students (background / extra, all genders, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY; Purchase, NY; Yonkers, NY; Rye, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Archivist'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Party & Restaurant Extra (background / extra, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: San Rafael, CA; Novato, CA; Oakland, CA; Hayward, CA; San Francisco, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Out the Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Japanese Bar Patron (background / extra, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Guarded'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 28-45)

- Roles pay up to: $18,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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New Cable Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Dater (lead, all genders, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Stamford, CT; Hoboken, NJ; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.