Movies and TV shows casting in Augusta

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Dayton. (Canva/Canva)
By Backstage

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Augusta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)
--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)
- Average hourly rate: $93
- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)
--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)
--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)
--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)
--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)
--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)
--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)
- Average hourly rate: $26
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)
--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)
--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!