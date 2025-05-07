Movies and TV shows casting in Augusta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Augusta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Young John (day player, male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'East Side Warriors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Narrator (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Tai (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Jade (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Masters of the Hunt'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Elu (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.