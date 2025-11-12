Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'72 Hours,' Shirtless Club Performers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

'Love & Bones: A Broadway Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mia Magnolia (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Saint Youngblood (lead, 20-29)

--- Logan Pierre (lead, male, 29-39)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

'Space Before'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

--- Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

'Night Driver'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

'Lovers & Angels'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer (lead, female, 23-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Revenge League'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

