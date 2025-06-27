Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dalton and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dalton metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Chinese

- 946 speakers (0.1% of population)

#9. Vietnamese

- 1,061 speakers (0.11% of population)

#8. Korean

- 1,130 speakers (0.12% of population)

#7. Gujarati

- 1,212 speakers (0.13% of population)

#6. French

- 1,299 speakers (0.14% of population)

#5. Russian

- 1,344 speakers (0.14% of population)

#4. Arabic

- 1,353 speakers (0.15% of population)

#3. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 1,360 speakers (0.15% of population)

#2. German

- 1,614 speakers (0.17% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 66,297 speakers (7.13% of population)