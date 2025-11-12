More details revealed about upcoming 'Life’s Been Good: Joe Walsh' auction

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has donated instruments, personal items and memorabilia to a new auction, and now we're getting a peek at what's up for grabs.

Julian's Auctions is hosting the Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh auction Dec. 16-17 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and online, and now the full list of what's available has been unveiled. In addition, highlights from the auction are now on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, with the exhibit open until Dec. 3.

The auction will include more than 800 of the rocker’s personal items, including over 400 guitars, plus cars, gear, stage wardrobe and more. Items include Walsh’s McLaren Luxury Supercar; the “brick wall” Moschino suit Walsh wore to the Eagles' 1988 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; and a stage-played 2014 Duesenberg Joe Walsh Signature semi-hollowbody electric guitar.

"One thing you find about human nature is we collect things and I have acquired too much stuff. I wanted people to have a chance to get a guitar or get something of mine that they may think is valuable," Walsh says. "So, it's my way of giving back." A portion of the proceeds will go to his nonprofit VetsAid, which raises money for veterans services charities.

"And now I will have more room in my warehouse so I can go get more stuff!" he adds.

Bidding is open now at Juliensauctions.com.

Walsh is set to host his annual VetsAid concert on Saturday in his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, featuring full sets from Eagles touring member Vince Gill and Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, as well as a "super-set" from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and other special guests.

