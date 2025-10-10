Moody Blues’ bassist and vocalist John Lodge dies at age 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Lodge of The Moody Blues performs onstage at Fred Kavli Theatre on July 29, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Lodge, bassist and vocalist of the progressive rock band Moody Blues, has passed away at the age of 82.

His death was announced on the Moody Blues' Facebook page, which posted a statement from his family. They revealed that he died "suddenly and unexpectedly," noting he "peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved-ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly."

"He was never happier than being on stage - he was ‘Just a Singer in a Rock and Roll Band,'" the statement read, referencing the Moody Blues' 1973 hit, which Lodge wrote.

Born John Charles Lodge on July 20, 1943, Lodge joined Moody Blues in 1966 after original bassist Clint Warwick left the band. In addition to singing and playing bass, Lodge wrote many of their songs, including "Isn’t Life Strange," "Sitting at the Wheel" and "Talking Out of Turn."

In addition to his work with Moody Blues, Lodge released the album Blue Jays with his Moody Blues bandmate Justin Hayward in 1975, which was a top-five hit in the U.K. He also released two solo albums, with his most recent release, the EP Love Conquers All, dropping in February.

Lodge and the Moody Blues launched their last tour in 2017, but Lodge continued to tour on his own celebrating the music of Moody Blues. His most recent shows were dedicated to the band's sophomore album, Days of Future Passed, which is considered by some to be the first real example of the progressive rock genre. It contained the classic hit "Nights in White Satin," which was initially released in 1967 but peaked at #2 in the U.S. when it was reissued in 1972.

Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.