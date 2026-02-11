MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes pay tribute to Grateful Dead with new kit

Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes are paying tribute to the Grateful Dead with their brand-new kit.

The team has just debuted a new secondary jersey, which is purple and blue tie-dye with the Grateful Dead skeleton logo on a patch on the sleeve.

According to a post on Instagram, the new kit celebrates "the spirit of the Bay Area and the enduring connection between music, culture, and community." It's described as a "collaboration that bridges the gap between the Grateful Dead's legendary counterculture and the relentless spirit of Soccer in San Jose."

The kit is currently available for preorder and will officially be available starting Saturday.

And the Earthquakes aren't the only team paying tribute to an artist with their new kit. The St. Louis City SC has debuted a secondary kit paying tribute to Tina Turner, featuring a patch with her portrait on the sleeve and her name embroidered on the back. It is available now.

