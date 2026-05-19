Mickey Hart in search of original poster from his first Grateful Dead show

Mickey Hart of Grateful Dead accepts the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year award onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart is hoping to get his hands on a very personal piece of Dead memorabilia.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a photo on social media of a tour poster for the band's Sept. 29 and 30, 1967, concerts at the Straight Theater in San Francisco. He captioned the post, "Looking for Straight Theater original poster to complete my collection. Will trade!"

Turns out the Straight Theater shows were Mickey's first-ever performances with the Grateful Dead, an experience he wrote about on his website back in 2015.

In the website post, Hart wrote that he joined the band during their second set, noting, “It was amazing and my life was changed forever – as many of ours are, once we've tasted life on the bus.”

He added that after the two gigs he “moved into a closet” in Phil Lesh and Bill Kreutzmann’s apartment “and became the sixth member of the Grateful Dead.”

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