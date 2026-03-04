Mick Jagger shares vacation photos, Keith Richards to be a great grandfather

: Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger is giving fans a little look at his latest Egyptian vacation.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted a carousel of vacation photos on Instagram, captioning the shots, "Wandering through Egypt."

Photos include Jagger posing in the dessert; several of him in front of the pyramids and other archaeological sites; and one of him on a boat with an image of Bob Marley in the background.

This isn't the first time Jagger has posted photos from his travels on Instagram. In November he posted photographs from "Somewhere on the Med," and in August he shared photos from his "summer break in Portugal."

In other Rolling Stones news … guitarist Keith Richards is going to be a great-grandfather. The rocker's granddaughter Ella Richards, daughter of Marlon Richards, Keith's son with Anita Pallenberg, announced on Instagram that she's expecting. She posted a black-and-white photo showing off her baby bump, tagging the baby's father, photographer Sascha von Bismarck, who, according to People, is her boyfriend.

Keith commented on the post, "Sending love and looking forward to welcoming my first great grandchild!"

