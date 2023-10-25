Mick Jagger reveals "Freezer Secrets" on 'The Tonight Show'

Mick Jagger continued the promotion of The Rolling Stones' new Hackney Diamonds album with a surprise appearance on the Tuesday, October 24, episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jagger popped in during a sketch, "Freezer Secrets," in which he and Fallon shared some truths while thinking they were locked in a soundproof freezer forever.

Among Jagger’s biggest confessions: Unlike The Stones' “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” suggests, he has indeed gotten satisfaction. He said it happened “way back in 1992” from popping bubble wrap.

“It’s just so satisfying,” Mick shared.

Jagger also revealed his real name is actually Rick, joking, “One time a barista got it wrong and I was too polite to correct her. It just got stuck.”

He also quipped about being the artist Banksy and said he always wanted to be a comedian. When Fallon asked "like me?" Jagger replied, "yes, like you … but funny."

Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones' first album in 18 years, is out now.

