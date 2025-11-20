Mick Jagger pays visit to his old grammar school

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger visits The Mick Jagger Centre at Dartford Grammar School in Kent, England. (Photo By Pete Bresser)

Mick Jagger just went back to school.

The Rolling Stones frontman paid a visit to The Mick Jagger Centre at Dartford Grammar School in Kent, England, on Wednesday as part of the Centre's 25th anniversary celebration. Jagger went to Dartford Grammar before going on to study at the London School of Economics.

"It was a great privilege for me to visit my old school today and meet some of the inspiring young students," Jagger wrote on Instagram alongside pictures and video of the visit. "I really enjoyed getting to hear them sing and play!"

The school's headmaster Julian Metcalf called Jagger's visit "very special and icing on the cake."

Jagger has been funding a project, called Red Rooster, since 2003 that covers weekly music tuition for over 1,200 local children. The students performed for him during his visit, and video posted to Instagram shows that he joined in on a performance of The Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

Jagger also got a chance to talk to the students and was given a tour of the school. He was even presented a trophy to the Dartford Grammar basketball team.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.