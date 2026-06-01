Mick Jagger ‘can’t wait’ to go on tour with The Rolling Stones

L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

While Keith Richards recently said The Rolling Stones had no plans to tour this year, it sounds like Mick Jagger is itching to get on the road.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2's Tracks of My Years, which also featured bandmate Ronnie Wood, Jagger made it known that he wants to tour again.

“I’d love to go on tour, I can’t wait,” he said, although he did concede, “I don’t think it’s going to be this year. But hopefully it’s going to be as soon as possible.”

The last time The Stones hit the road was in 2024, headlining a North American tour in support of their 2023 release, Hackney Diamonds.

The appearance on Tracks of My Years comes ahead of the release of The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, which is due out July 10.

Paul McCartney makes an appearance on the new album, as he did on Hackney Diamonds, and Jagger said working with him "was great."

“We're in Los Angeles and he did two days and he played on one song, was a punk song, and then this one's more like a, more like a funk bass,” said Jagger. “So that was very exciting and ... he was very quick, very quick learner."

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