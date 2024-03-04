Metallica Scholars program receives grant supporting skilled trade education for women

Metallica has partnered with the work wear company Carhartt to help fund skilled trade education for women.

Carhartt has awarded Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and its Metallica Scholars program with the For the Love of Labor grant in celebration of International Women's Day, which takes place Friday, March 8. With the grant, the first $250,000 in sales of women's apparel in Carhartt retail stores and online on Friday will be donated to Metallica Scholars.

"Together, we’re providing the next generation of hardworking women with the training and tools needed to take their future into their own hands," reads an All Within My Hands press release.

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

The Metallica Scholars program first launched in 2019 and funds scholarships for students pursuing a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

