Metallica, Rush launch efforts to assist with Venezuela earthquake relief

Metallica and Rush are contributing to relief efforts in Venezuela, which has been devastated by a pair of powerful earthquakes that hit the country on June 24.

Metallica has announced a $100,000 donation to the organization Direct Relief through the band's All Within My Hands charity foundation.

"AWMH's $100,000 grant will support Direct Relief as the organization continues to respond to requests in the region as they become known," a press release reads.

Meanwhile, Rush has teamed up with Venezuelan director and past collaborator David Calcano to create a new T-shirt in support of the country.

Profits from the shirt will be donated to Hogar Bambi, which is helping children affected by the earthquakes.

You can order yours now via Fantoons.shop.

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