Metallica announces new Cliff Burton action figure

Cliff Burton Of Metallica In Chicago Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images (Icon and Image/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Metallica is releasing a new action figure modeled after late bassist Cliff Burton.

Created in collaboration with Burton's family and the toy company Super7, the 3.75-inch scale recreation of the "Orion" rocker is dressed in torn jeans, a black T-shirt and flannel. It's also accompanied by a mini plastic bass.

Proceeds will benefit Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund. You can buy yours now via Metallica.com or Super7.com.

Burton played bass on Metallica's first three records — 1983's Kill 'Em All, 1984's Ride the Lightning and 1986's Master of Puppets — before he died in a bus accident in 1986 at age 24. Jason Newsted then became Metallica's bassist, followed by Robert Trujillo.

