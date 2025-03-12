Metallica announces 'immersive concert experience' film for Apple Vision Pro

Metallica has announced an "immersive concert experience" film created for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The film features footage from Metallica's 2024 performance in Mexico City, and showcases songs including "One," "Enter Sandman" and "Whiplash." It'll be available for free starting on Friday.

"This project marks a new foray into immersive technology, using ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to give fans unprecedented access from vantage points as close up as the Snake Pit to wide-angle views," Metallica says. "It brings the live show to a whole new level, and to achieve this, Apple built a custom stage plot featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras using a mix of stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled camera dolly systems that moved around the stage."

If you don't have an Apple Vision Pro, you can check out a preview of the film by booking a demo at your local Apple Store.

Additionally, an EP featuring recordings from the Mexico City performance in Spatial Audio will be released Friday on Apple Music.

If you want to see Metallica in person, their ongoing M72 tour returns to the U.S. starting in April.

