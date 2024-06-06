Metallica announces second year of marching band competition

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Metallica's For Whom the Band Tolls marching band competition will toll once more.

Following its inaugural launch in 2023, For Whom the Band Tolls is returning for a second year. As in its first installment, For Whom the Band Tolls will honor marching bands from colleges and high schools throughout the country that put their best twist on the Metallica catalog.

Categories include college Division 1 and Divisions 2 and 3, and large-, medium- and small-sized high schools. Five finalists in each category will be chosen by professional judges, with Metallica ultimately choosing the first-place winners. Additionally, a Fan Favorite winner will be chosen by a public vote.

Prizing ranges from $5,000 to $50,000 in musical instruments and equipment, depending on category and place. For more info, visit MetallicaMarchingBand.com.

