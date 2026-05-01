Metallica announces new footwear collaboration with Wolverine

Like time, you too can march on with Metallica's new Wolverine boot.

The metal legends' latest collaboration with the footwear brand, not to be confused with the X-Man, is called the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Maker Wedge.

"Featuring reflective leather panels and laces, ruby red lining and details, and a metallic silver sole graphic stamped with 'Full Speed or Nothing,' the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars boot is designed to make a statement with every step," the band says.

Fifty percent of sales will be donated to the Metallica Scholars initiative, which supports workforce education for community college students.

To order your pair, visit Wolverine.com.

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