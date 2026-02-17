Metallica among honorees for 2026 Red Cross Gala in SF

Metallica will be honored as the visionary partner of the year at the 2026 Red Cross Gala in San Francisco, taking place March 21.

The distinction comes after the "Enter Sandman" metallers teamed up with the Red Cross in 2025 to set up blood drives alongside stops on their M72 tour.

"Giving back as a united, engaged community has always been at the core of [Metallica's charity foundation] All Within My Hands, and working alongside the Red Cross has shown us just how powerful that can be," Metallica says. "From last year's fan-fueled Red Cross × Metallica blood drive series — which blew us away by hitting more than 1,000 donations in its first month — to years of teaming up on disaster relief, we've seen firsthand how acts of kindness can save lives."

The band adds, "Thank you to the Red Cross for this incredible recognition, and thank you to the #MetallicaFamily, who prove every day that doing good is something we all can amplify. Seeing fans, volunteers, and entire communities show up again and again shows just how much this work matters."

