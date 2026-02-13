Melissa Etheridge releases new song, ‘Bein’ Alive,’ from upcoming album

Melissa Etheridge has dropped a new single from her upcoming album, RISE.

The singer has released the album's opening track, "Bein' Alive." According to the press release, the song "uplifts with themes of love and hope, offering an exuberant reflection on the ups and downs of life while celebrating resilience and survival."

Etheridge notes that with the song, she “wanted people to feel what rock and roll feels like,” adding, “It’s the song that I dream of opening the show with.”

The video for the track was shot at Norman's Rare Guitars in Los Angeles. It was directed by Etheridge's wife, Linda Wallem, and edited by the singer. It features home movies, personal photos and footage of Etheridge's career through the years, as well as appearances by the song's co-producer, Shooter Jennings, his wife and their dog.

RISE, Etheridge's first studio release in five years, will be released March 27. She will launch THE RISE TOUR on March 26 in Detroit. A complete list of dates can be found at MelissaEtheridge.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.