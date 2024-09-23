Megadeth responds to Peter Frampton's claims they were responsible for show cancellation

Megadeth has responded to claims made by Peter Frampton that they were partially to blame for him having to cancel a recent show in Virginia.

During his concert in Philadelphia on Sept. 19, Frampton opened up about his decision to cancel his Sept. 17 concert at Virginia Credit Union Live in Richmond, noting it was partially due to weather and partially due some structural damage to the stage, which he said happened during Megadeth’s soundcheck a few days before.

The band is now clearing up what they say is “misinformation” about what happened.

Megadeth says in a statement they didn’t even get a chance to soundcheck at the venue, noting their “rigger was in the venue's steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue's grid.”

The rigger than pointed out the problem to the venue, and they “determined that it was unsafe” to proceed with the band’s production, or to even put them onstage, so the show was canceled.

“It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being canceled,” says Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine. “The decision was purely based on safety. It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their a** about you.”

So far Frampton hasn’t responded to Megadeth’s statement.

