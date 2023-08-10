Man’s journey to find monuments to The Beatles is the subject of a new book

A new book may just be the perfect gift for any Beatles fan who also loves to travel.

Beatles Blackouts: Trips Around the World in Search of Beatles Monuments is written by Jack Marriott, a Beatles fan who embarks on a two-year journey through 23 countries to find tributes and monuments to the legendary band all over the world.

Described as "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas meets a drunken Eat, Pray, Love," Marriott set off on his quest after dealing with some personal problems, including alcohol issues and a girlfriend who left him. The trip leads him to discoveries of Beatles monuments in Kazakhstan, Brazil, Mongolia, Peru, Japan and more.

Beatles Blackouts: Trips Around the World in Search of Beatles Monuments is available to order now and will be in stores September 26.

