Luxury brand Chrome Hearts drops lawsuit over Neil Young’s band name

:Neil Young performs with the Chrome Hearts at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, September 15, 2025. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Los Angeles luxury brand Chrome Hearts has dropped its lawsuit against Neil Young over the name of his latest band, The Chrome Hearts.

The brand, which has been in business since 1988 selling Chrome Hearts-branded clothing items, filed its lawsuit in California federal court back in September, accusing the rocker of trademark infringement.

In the suit, the brand claimed Young and the band’s “continued use of the confusingly similar name in commerce violates Chrome Hearts’ valuable intellectual property rights,” contending that the rockers had “intentionally and knowingly capitalized off of confusion between” the brand and the band.

The suit claimed the company reached out to Young and the band in July about its trademark rights, asking them to stop using the Chrome Hearts name, but they continued to not only perform under the name, but sell merchandise with the name on it.

The brand had wanted the court to force Young to stop using the name and grant ir damages, but on Thursday it filed a notice of dismissal of the case. No details as to why it chose to dismiss the case have been given.

Young began touring with The Chrome Hearts — organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo — in 2024. They released their first album together, Talking to the Trees, in June 2025 and are expected to release their second album, Second Song, this year.

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