Loverboy’s Mike Reno and Paul Dean to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Paul Dean (L) and Mike Reno of Loverboy performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 08, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Loverboy’s Mike Reno and Paul Dean are among this year’s inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The pair, known for writing such songs as “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose,” will be celebrated at a ceremony taking place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 26.

“We set out to write songs that made people feel something right away, that energy, that release, that connection,” Reno and Dean said in a statement. “To have that songwriting recognized all these years later, and to know the songs are still out there doing their job, means everything to us.”

This year’s other Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees include Tragically Hip, Feist and Roch Voisine.

“The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame exists to honour the songwriters whose work has shaped our culture and defined how Canadian music is heard at home and around the world,” said Nick Fedor, executive director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. “This year’s inductees represent that standard at the highest level. These are writers whose songs have endured, traveled, and become part of the country’s shared experience. They did not follow a template; they defined one.”

He added, “Their induction recognizes a body of work that continues to resonate across generations and audiences.”

Tickets for the induction ceremony go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m ET.

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