Lou Gramm drops new single, ‘Young Love,’ off upcoming album

Back in December, former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm revealed that he had a new album on the way, and now we know the details.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to drop the new solo album Released on March 27, featuring 10 tracks written by Gramm and his former Black Sheep bandmate Bruce Turgon.

"My new album Released is a collection of unreleased songs that were recorded in the 1980s during the production of my three previous solo albums," says Gramm. "These are powerful, heartfelt songs with a great vintage sound taken right from my old multitrack tapes."

“This new album was a long time coming and it’s a real nostalgia trip,” he adds. “It means a lot to me to finally see this album released, to be taken back in time when I hear this music again, to remember working with all these great musicians, and to feel that my catalog is now complete.”

And Gramm is sharing his first taste of the album with the release of the track "Young Love," which features Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell on guitar. The song is now available via digital outlets.

Fans will soon get to hear Gramm perform these songs live. He is due to hit the road in support of the album this summer, with dates to be announced in the coming weeks. He is also set to reunite with Foreigner for a string of Florida shows that kick off April 17 in St. Augustine, wrapping April 23 in Key West.

Gramm's Released will be available digitally, on CD and on limited-edition ruby red vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

