‘Worst storm I’ve seen hit Georgia:’ Linemen working to restore last of power in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — After two challenging weeks, communities in south Georgia are starting to regain a sense of normalcy following the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The power restoration efforts have been a significant undertaking, but there’s progress being made.

There’s still plenty of work left to do to return to full normalcy.

“I’m in year 43 and this is the worst storm I’ve seen hit Georgia,” said Joe Brownlee.

Brownlee began his career as a lineman with Georgia Power and now serves as the region executive for the Southwest region.

He said Georgia Power’s family services group have been instrumental in supporting employees who are also facing challenges at their own homes.

“They put tarps on a lot of employees houses, distributed generators – helped hook it up so they have lights at least,” he said.

Power crews have been tirelessly clearing trees, cutting lines, and installing new lines.

Organizations such as United Way, the Red Cross, and Second Harvest have provided assistance to these workers as they help communities recover.

While some power crews have moved onto Florida, a few teams remain on site to assist in fully restoring vital services and support to the area.







