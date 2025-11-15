Winning $980 Million Mega Millions ticket sold in Newnan marks Georgia’s largest lottery jackpot

NEWNAN, GA — One lucky Georgia player has made history after purchasing the winning $980 million Mega Millions ticket for Friday night’s drawing, the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the state.

Lottery officials confirm the ticket was sold at Publix #1816 on North Highway 29 in Newnan. It matched all six numbers: 1, 8, 11, 12, 57, and the Mega Ball 7 securing an estimated cash value of $452.2 million.

The Georgia Lottery says this record-breaking win surpasses the state’s previous high of $478.2 million, won in a Powerball drawing in Buford last year.

Under Georgia law, jackpot winners can choose to remain anonymous for up to 180 days while claiming their prize.

Officials say the Newnan Publix will also receive a retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.