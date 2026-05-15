Weekend closure of I-285 Westside resumes after weather delay

ATLANTA — A major closure on the Westside of Interstate 285 is back on schedule this weekend after weather forced transportation officials to postpone the work last week.

All lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road are scheduled to close beginning Friday night as part of a long-term reconstruction project on the westside perimeter.

“Here we go again, it’s the same closure which will be all lanes closed on 285 from the westside,” Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Dale says crews will begin shutting down lanes starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Expect it to be fully closed by 9pm and stay that way until 5am Monday morning,” Dale said.

GDOT says the closure is expected to cause congestion across metro Atlanta throughout the weekend.

“It’s going to be congested on other major interstates and arteries around metro Atlanta,” Dale said.

Officials say the closure is part of a larger interstate reconstruction project expected to continue for the next three years.

“We are rebuilding 17 miles of interstate over the next three years,” Dale said.

“It’s a three year project, a complete rebuild of the interstate,” she added.

According to GDOT, the project includes rebuilding about a third of the I-285 perimeter from Paces Ferry Road to the airport area and is expected to continue through 2028.

“Even if you’re not on the westside, it is likely that this could have reciprocal impacts to other areas,” Dale said.

GDOT is urging drivers to use alternate routes during the closure. Detours include:

Northbound I-285 traffic is being directed to Interstate 85 near the airport and toward the Downtown Connector.

Southbound drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 75 through northwest Atlanta.

Drivers near the airport and Interstate 20 are also encouraged to use Camp Creek Parkway or Thornton Road.

Officials say detours will be clearly marked and lanes are expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

Stay with WSB Radio throughout the weekend for traffic updates and continuing coverage of the I-285 closure.

More information about the scheduled project is available on GDOT’s website.