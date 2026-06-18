Weather impacts FIFA Fan Fest ahead of World Cup match

Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Weather is forcing changes to FIFA Fan Fest activities in downtown Atlanta, but Thursday’s World Cup match between Czechia and South Africa remains on schedule.

FIFA says the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will kick off at noon as planned. Officials say they will continue monitoring weather conditions and any potential impacts on activities surrounding the event.

Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park will open at 11 a.m. but will operate on a shortened schedule and close at 3 p.m.

Officials say no guests will be permitted to enter the festival after 2 p.m.

Fans who purchased GA+ or VIP tickets will receive full refunds.

Thousands of fans are expected at Centennial Olympic Park to watch the match.

The game itself is not expected to be affected by the weather. Officials say the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will remain closed.