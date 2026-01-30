Warming centers open across metro Atlanta ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — With Georgians preparing for another round of winter weather this weekend, several warming stations are opening across metro Atlanta.

With metro Atlanta under a Winter Storm Warning, officials say Gwinnett County’s five warming stations are opening at 6 p.m. and will be open through 7 a.m. on Monday.

Gwinnett County Warming Stations are located at:

• Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross

• Buford Senior Center in Buford

• Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville

• Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

Gwinnett County officials say these locations will provide residents a place to stay warm, eat a meal, charge electronic devices, and rest.

Gwinnett County will also continue to operate our 24/7 One Stop for Help phone line. Residents who need help accessing resources for non-emergency situations are encouraged to call 770-822-8850.