Vidalia onion shipping season begins

VIDALIA, GA — It’s officially shipping day for Georgia’s famous Vidalia onions, as farmers across the state begin packing and distributing the sweet crop to grocery stores and restaurants across the globe.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says it’s one of the busiest and proudest days in the state’s agricultural calendar. “Our Vidalia onion growers and farmers will be working to start putting them on trucks to get them to the grocery store shelves and restaurants,” Harper said.

This year, approximately 10,000 acres of Vidalia onions are being harvested, packed, and shipped, totaling an estimated 200 million pounds. The onions, known for their distinct sweet and crisp flavor, are only grown in select counties in Georgia and have been a staple of the state’s agriculture since the 1930s.

Despite challenges from Hurricane Helene and winter weather that brought more than six inches of snow, growers are now ready to deliver this year’s crop to markets worldwide.

“It’s only grown in the great state of Georgia,” Harper added. “It’s definitely something we are really proud of.”

Vidalia onions are expected to appear on store shelves and restaurant menus in the coming days, marking the start of a highly anticipated season for fans of the state’s signature vegetable.