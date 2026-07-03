Veterinarians warn pet heat stroke can happen quickly during extreme heat

ATLANTA — As extreme heat continues across Georgia, local veterinarians are urging pet owners to be on guard against heat-related illnesses.

Local emergency veterinarian Dr. Sarah Camp said pets, especially dogs, can quickly develop heat-related problems during periods of sweltering temperatures.

“We worry a lot about heat strokes during this season and it can come on very quickly,” Camp said.

Camp said early signs of heat stroke include wobbly walking, heavy drooling and excessive panting. If pet owners notice those symptoms, they should cool their pets down quickly.

“The big thing is going to be to keep them inside during the heat of the day,” Camp said.

Camp also recommends adjusting walking schedules to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

“Safe leash walks outside at dusk and dawn that are short are still okay, but we’re going to want to avoid long hikes, spending a lot of time with them in the sun, and taking dogs to parties or festivals that are outside,” she said.

She added, “So the biggest thing is keeping them indoors, short walks, and if they’re panting or hot, let’s get them out of the sun.”

According to Camp, dogs with small snouts, including bulldogs and boxers, are particularly at risk for heat-related illnesses.

Veterinarians are encouraging pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals and limit outdoor activities to the morning and evening hours while the extreme heat continues.