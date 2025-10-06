Travel experts say now’s the time to book Thanksgiving flights

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving may still be weeks away, but travel experts say now is the time to book flights if you plan to head out of town for the holiday.

Travel expert Peter Greenberg warns that delaying could cost travelers more each day. He states, “Anybody who procrastinates, the more you get closer to those dates, those fares will go up between 4 and 5 percent a day.” That trend is especially true for flights during the week of Thanksgiving, while traveling the week before could mean better deals.

Greenberg adds, “As long as you know when you want to go, there’s no point in waiting because they’re not going to get better.”

He says tickets for midweek flights are typically the cheapest, while Sunday travel is usually most expensive.

Greenberg also notes that late October is the best time to book Christmas travel since people tend to be more flexible with their departure and return dates.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story