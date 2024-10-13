This is why Glen Powell was spotted at Saturday’s UGA game at Sanford Stadium

Glen Powell PHOTOS: WSB-TV/Getty Images

ATHENS, Ga. — One of Hollywood’s hottest actors right now, Glen Powell, was spotted at Saturday’s UGA game against Mississippi State to film parts of new football show “Chad Powers.”

“Chad Powers” follows Powell as Russ Holliday, a “disgraced college quarterback” who disguises himself to walk onto “a struggling southern football team to revive his football career.”

The Hulu comedy series is based on a popular sketch from Giants Super Bowl winner Eli Manning.

Manning disguises himself as “Chad Powers” and tries to walk onto the Penn State football team.

For the Hulu comedy series, Powell not only stars, but is also one of the producers and co-creators.


