Survey: Americans say tipping culture is out of control, Gen Z among least likely to tip

A new survey from Bankrate reveals growing frustration among Americans with what many view as an excessive tipping culture. According to the report, more than 40% of respondents say tipping has gotten out of control, with over 60% turned off by constant prompts to tip in retail and food service settings.

Bankrate senior analyst Ted Rossman says one of the most common complaints is that businesses should be paying their workers better wages rather than depending on customers to fill the gap through tips.

“Common negative views are that businesses should pay their staff better rather than relying so much on tips, and 38% say they’re annoyed with those pre-entered tip screens,” Rossman said.

The survey also highlights generational differences, with Gen Z emerging as the group least likely to tip. Only 43% of Gen Z respondents say they always tip at sit-down restaurants, and just 25% report consistently tipping their hairstylist or barber.

Despite the criticism, tipping rates overall are slightly up this year, according to Bankrate.