Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in several metro Atlanta counties

Thunderstorm
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in several metro Atlanta counties as storms are expected to move through the area.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale and Spalding County in GA until 12 a.m.

In northeast Georgia, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Hart, Rabun, Stephens, Elbert, Franklin, and Habersham counties.

The potential for frequent lightning, scattered gusts up to 70 MPH, and scattered hail up to two inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Fairview, Chickamauga, and Trenton GA until 6 p.m.

