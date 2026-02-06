Serial killer exhibition set to open in Atlanta

A new exhibition opening in Atlanta will allow true crime aficionados to be up close and personal with some of the world’s most notorious serial killers.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition traces the evolution of serial murder throughout history, and gives insight into the psychological and sociological makeup of serial killers.

Not intended to glorify the featured killers, the exhibition uses a documentary-style approach to present each case in a historical and scientific light.

The Atlanta premiere of the world’s largest collection of serial killer artifacts allows visitors to examine the minds and methods of more than 140 serial killers.

The exhibition features over 2,100 original artifacts throughout the 27,000 square foot immersive experience. Artifacts include Ted Bundy’s dental mold, Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses, John Wayne Gacy’s typewriter, a guitar owned by Charles Manson, and Armin Meiwes’ freezer.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition Atlanta: John Wayne Gacy's typewriter

In addition to historical artifacts, visitors can explore immersive exhibits such as reenactments of Armin Meiwes and Jack The Ripper death scenes .

Other displays include a room dedicated to executions featuring a gas chamber, electric chair, and a lethal injection death chair. Visitors are also educated with infographics detailing how long different methods of execution may take and the last meals and words of notorious serial killers before they were executed.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition Atlanta: Gas chamber death chair

The self-guided experience is recommended for ages 14 and up. Serial Killer: The Exhibition opens in Atlanta at Pullman Yards on Saturday, February 7.

>>PHOTOS: Serial Killer: The Exhibition