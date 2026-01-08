School district receives multimillion dollar grant to increase access to grade school sports

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County School District receives a grant of $6.3M to increase access to sports at the middle and high school level.

The money comes from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in partnership with Atlanta United, the Atlanta Falcons, and PGA Tour Superstore.

Gwinnett is one of six school districts getting the grant money.

It’ll be used to install lights at six fields across the district. In addition, it will help alleviate the cost of participating in boys and girls middle school soccer and help establish girls’ flag football programs at 14 middle schools.

The other districts receiving the grant are Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Griffin-Spalding, and Rockdale.

In a release, AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO and AMBFF Associate Board Member Rich McKay said, “The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and AMB Sports and Entertainment recognize and prioritize the importance of providing kids the opportunity to participate in sports. We are proud to partner with these six school districts to remove barriers of entry to sports and enhance the sports experience for their students. We anticipate this funding will impact more than 7,500 athletes at the middle and high school level across Metro Atlanta.”