Sandy Springs to relocate Fire Station 4 to improve emergency response times

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The Sandy Springs City Council has unanimously approved plans to relocate Fire Station 4 from its current location outside city limits in Atlanta to a new site on Roswell Road, aiming to improve response times and better serve city residents.

Currently, Station 4 sits on Wieuca Road in the city of Atlanta, which often results in Sandy Springs fire crews responding to emergencies outside their own jurisdiction. Fire Chief Keith Sanders says the relocation will not only reduce strain on city resources but also ensure taxpayer dollars are used more effectively.

“Unfortunately, it’s really taking our equipment from the taxpayers that fund that station,” said Sanders. “This location on Roswell Road would serve us best and help us reduce response times as high as between four and six minutes in that area.”

The new station is expected to be completed within the next two years. Sanders added that the move will allow paramedics to arrive at scenes faster, which is critical for saving lives. “It really gives us the opportunity to reduce that response time and get our paramedics on the scene quickly so they can increase that life-saving effort for the individual in need,” he said.

Construction is set to begin soon.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story