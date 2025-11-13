Salvation Army launches annual red kettle campaign as holiday need rises across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The familiar sound of holiday bells is returning to metro Atlanta November 13, as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual red kettle fundraising campaign.

Major Thomas McWilliams, the Salvation Army’s metro Atlanta commander, says the tradition dates back to 1871, when an officer placed a crab pot on the docks of San Francisco Bay to collect donations. Over time, cadets in training began ringing bells to draw attention, a practice that remains a signature part of the holiday season.

McWilliams says this year’s campaign comes at a critical time, with requests for help increasing in recent months; particularly for Angel Tree toy sign-ups and food distributions. “The money from the kettles goes to everything we need for the Christmas effort,” he said.

He adds that Atlanta has always been a generous community. “Not only are they giving at the kettles, but the toys they buy, the online giving that they do, the volunteer groups that we have are tremendous.”

To mark the start of the campaign, several metro Atlanta landmarks will light up in red on Thursday, including the King and Queen buildings, Assembly Atlanta production studio, Google, and the SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel.

Bell ringers and red kettles will now appear across the region through the holiday season, helping provide toys, meals, and assistance to families in need.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.