Salesforce announces major expansion plan in Georgia, will bring hundreds of jobs

By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A global leader in AI powered customer relationship management announces a multi-million dollar investment to expand its presence in Georgia.

Salesforce says its $15M investment plan will create over 250 new jobs in Fulton County in three years. Salesforce Atlanta’s Tanya Counter calls the city a cornerstone of the company’s growth story and says the expansion reflects confidence in Atlanta’s talent.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts calls it a win for the county.

Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce President Katie Kirkpatrick says the expansion underscores the strength and vibrancy of the workforce here.

Right now, Salesforce has more than 2,000 jobs across Georgia and serves customers in retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and the public sector.

Governor Kemp credits Georgia’s pro-business environment and workforce investments.

Mayor Andre Dickens says Atlanta looks forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for residents and the local economy.

