Roswell approves converting historic Masonic Lodge into open-air pavilion next to new parking deck

Historic Masonic Lodge in Roswell

By WSBTV

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has approved a new project to build a parking deck and convert a historic building into an open-air pavilion.

The lodge has been considered a landmark of Roswell and historically significant for almost 100 years. Originally, it was a Methodist Church before the Masonic Lodge took it over and renovated it in 1952.

Earlier this year, the city announced plans to demolish the building which is acquired through eminent domain, to make room for a parking deck. The city said the garage was crucial for more parking downtown, but it was met with opposition from the mayor and historical groups.

At Monday’s meeting, the Roswell City Council ended up voting to save the Masonic Lodge and instead convert it into an open-air pavilion.

“Tonight history was made. City of Roswell, Georgia Government motioned to save the Masonic Lodge in Roswell, GA. We want to sincerely thank Mayor and Council on this decision,” the group Save Roswell’s History said in a statement. “Thank you to all the volunteers for their dedication to this matter. We appreciate you beyond words.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!