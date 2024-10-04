‘The Rock’ to attend Apalachee High School football team’s first home game since shooting

Oscar presenters DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Grand Marshal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives the command to start engine prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will attend Apalachee High School football team’s first home game on Friday, October 4. The Apalachee Wildcats will be taking on the Jackson County High School Panthers.

In late September, ‘The Rock’ invited the Apalachee High School football team to a production set he is currently filming on to show his support after the school shooting that occurred on September 4.

After the meeting, he posted photos of himself posing with the team. He wrote in the caption, “I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong,” and, “We are one Apalachee”.

Additionally, he promised Coach Mike Hancock and the team that he would make it to their first home game.

There will be a tribute to Coach Ricky Aspinwall, who was killed in the school shooting.







